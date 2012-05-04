Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- The Russian personal accident and health insurance market is one of the ten largest in the world. The market registered strong growth during the review period (2007–2011), which can be attributed the country’s ageing population, robust economic growth, rising disposable income levels and increased awareness of the need for insurance, especially among the younger population. With the increasing competition among companies for a higher market share, the personal accident and health insurance market is expected to register strong competition among both domestic and foreign operators during the forecast period (2012–2016)



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Russia:

- It provides historical values for Russia’s personal accident and health insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Russia’s personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Russia



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Russian personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Russian personal accident and health insurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64863/trends-and-opportunities-in-the-russian-personal-accident-and-health-insurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html