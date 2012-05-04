Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- The Russian reinsurance industry was relatively stable during the review period, despite the global economic crisis. This was due to the increasing costs of reinsurance protection and the market’s gradual consolidation over the review period, which enabled reinsurers to better manage their capital requirements and risks. The number of insurance companies registered in Russia decreased significantly from XXX in 2006 to XXX in 2010. Of these, the total number of companies accepting reinsurance decreased from XXX in 2006 to 152 in 2010. Meanwhile, the number of specialist reinsurers operating in the industry also reduced from XX in 2007 to XX in 2011.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Russia:



- It provides historical values for Russia’s reinsurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Russia’s reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Russia and its growth prospects

- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Russia



Reasons to Buy



- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Russian reinsurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Russian reinsurance market

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64864/trends-and-opportunities-in-the-russian-reinsurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html