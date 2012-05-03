Trends and Opportunities in the South Korean Life Insurance Industry to 2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- South Korea is the world’s ninth largest insurance industry and the third largest insurance industry in Asia behind Japan and China. Over the last decade, the insurance industry in the country has expanded significantly as a result of strong macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions and a rise in consumer awareness about insurance products. South Korea has the highest gross written premiums per capita in Asia and the highest gross written premiums as a percentage of GDP in Asia. During 2008, life insurance declined for the first time as a result of the global economic crisis. Nonetheless, the life insurance segment recovered in 2009 due to diversifying consumer needs.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in South Korea:



- It provides historical values for South Korea’s life insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in South Korea’s life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in South Korea



Reasons to Buy



- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the South Korean life insurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the South Korean life insurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



