Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- The South Korean personal accident and health insurance market grew at a healthy rate during the review period (2007–2011). This growth was generated by the country’s high traffic accident ratio, ageing population, increased penetration of health insurance products, rising disposable income and improved awareness of the benefits of health insurance. Over the forecast period, the growth in the insurance segment will be driven by the increased participation of private health insurers, as the government implements measures to contain the country’s rising public healthcare expenditure.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in South Korea:



- It provides historical values for South Korea’s personal accident and health insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in South Korea’s personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in South Korea



Reasons to Buy



- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the South Korean personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the South Korean personal accident and health insurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64867/trends-and-opportunities-in-the-south-korean-personal-accident-and-health-insurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html