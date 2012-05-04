Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- he South Korean insurance industry has not recorded any major losses since 2004 due to the absence of large natural catastrophes in the country. The premium retained by insurers continued to increase during the review period and resulted in high competition over reinsurance premium rates. As a result, the South Korean reinsurance market has not registered steep growth in reinsurance premium rates in comparison to Japan or the US.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in South Korea:



- It provides historical values for South Korea’s reinsurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in South Korea’s reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in South Korea and its growth prospects

- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in South Korea



Reasons to Buy



- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the South Korean reinsurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the South Korean reinsurance market

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64868/trends-and-opportunities-in-the-south-korean-reinsurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html