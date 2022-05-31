Trends in Insurance Labor Sector, Show That Companies Are Forecasting to Increase Staff Employment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- New figures have revealed that a record number of insurance companies are planning to increase staff employment over the course of 2022. 72% are already looking to boost headcount this year, despite the major squeeze that already exists in the labor market. For many organizations in insurance, this is the most competitive labor market yet and there is huge competition for the brightest and best talent. This is thanks to the number of people retiring from the sector increasing at the same time as significant proliferation in job opportunities and openings, as well as the creation of brand-new roles. The main reason for companies seeking to boost headcount over 2022 is an anticipated increase in business volume over the coming 12 months - just 3% anticipate any staff reductions will be necessary. Interestingly, most insurers are planning to offer flexible working as standard as they seek to fill these new roles. 89% will offer a hybrid working model and 45% fully remote working options.



When it comes to insurance jobs USA the market is really taking off and many organizations are going to need the guidance of an experienced recruiter when it comes to finding key business-critical talent. Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and has developed a leading global practice specializing in hiring for the banking and financial services sector. In addition to expertise in insurance jobs USA, the firm also has experience in many different connected fields, including financial technology, legal and compliance, private wealth management and quantitative research and trading roles. The firm has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals so is well resourced when it comes to supporting enterprises of all types in recruiting the right teams. For talented people keen to take a career-defining next step, the firm also has a global network of contacts with organizations ranging from agile start-ups to international institutions.



Selby Jennings' reach extends nationwide when it comes to insurance jobs USA, to major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that there are hiring options for every business, small or large, in any location across the country. In addition, the US team is also part of a global workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This kind of international perspective requires a strong internal team, which is why the firm invests heavily in its own people. Consultants receive ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as insurance jobs USA there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Business Development Director, Qualitative Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Associate.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.