Trends in Vehicle Part Replacement in Europe, 2005-16 - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- This report is designed to help you understand the key factors that influence the cycles of vehicle part replacement across the major regions of Europe using historic data back to 2005, including motorist and consumer insight, sales volumes and values, and the shape of the vehicle parc in these countries. It is also designed to help you plan where to focus your business in the future.
Scope
- Understand replacement rate cycles, which allows you to plan for future component demand across Europe.
- Maximize your sales strategy by recognizing regional variation in vehicle parc and component demands.
- Develop anti-counterfeit product strategies by understanding the flow and demand for counterfeit parts in the supply chain
- Understand how economic performance can affect part replacement, improving supply and demand planning of components based on economic forecasts.
Report Highlights
Although there is considerable regional variation in replacement rates for many different components, one common theme has negatively affected part replacement across all European countries: the high cost of living.
With fuel prices on the increase and with many countries still struggling economically, a large number of motorists have reduced their vehicle use and deferred annual servicing in order to save money. It is expected that this trend will continue to have a major effect on the market over the next five years.
By focusing on the sale of high value products in mature markets rather than high market volumes, working with distribution channels to highlight the importance of proper vehicle and part maintenance, and highlighting the importance of quality and longevity over price to the consumer, companies can combat this trend of austerity.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How are replacement rates expected to evolve in Europe over the next four years?
- What is a captive and non-captive part, and which countries have the highest replacement rates for these products?
- How is the vehicle parc dynamic and parc age changing throughout Europe, and how does this affect replacement rate?
- In which countries do consumers predominantly purchase budget or premium components?
- How do distribution channel dynamics affect the value and volume of replacement parts?
