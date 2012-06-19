"Trends & Opportunities in Heart-Healthy Consumer Packaged Goods" Published

New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Cardiovascular disease is one of the world's leading causes of death, fueling high levels of interest in heart health. The good news is that a majority of heart health risk factors can be controlled by the individual, and consumers have an increasing array of ingredients and products that address heart health.
Report Scope:
- Identify ingredients that are effective in reducing LDL (low density lipoproteins) cholesterol levels and products that feature these ingredients.
- See products and ingredients that can help promote blood circulation, as well as offerings that can help reduce blood pressure.
- Find out what two types of ingredients collectively account for 70% of the global market for heart health ingredients.
- Examine case studies of new products that are capitalizing on the heart health opportunity today, as well as the future.
Report Highlights
Excellent heart health is one of the keys to living a longer, more fulfilling life.
Consumers today have an unprecedented number of packaged goods that can help them care for their hearts. From cholesterol reducing products formulated with plant sterols to foods and beverages that can reduce blood pressure with ingredients like flavanols, the options for improving heart health have never been greater.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
See what some of the top heart health ingredients are, and how these ingredients are finding their way into packaged food, drink and supplement products, worldwide. Review the market for heart health ingredients as well as growth prospects for the future. Identify outstanding examples of innovation in heart health products.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What three food and beverage categories together account for over one-third of all product launches globally against the heart health opportunity?
- What kinds of food and beverage products do consumers already see as functional and how is that driving new product development going forward?
- Heart health is important, but where does it rank among other types of functional health opportunities with regard to new product launches?
- How are consumers reacting to specific heart-healthy product claims?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in France