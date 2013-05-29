Trends Suggest People Are Becoming Lazier Even at Playing Games

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Evidence is pointing towards a growing trend of laziness not just with regard to exercise and eating healthy but now also playing games! This trend is now becoming more mainstream than it ever was before.



Cheat sites for smartphone games such as Logos Quiz, 4 Pics 1 Word and icomania to name a few have seen a surge of traffic over the last year.



Google Trends is showing a shift toward more searches for the answers to this new genre of smartphone game.



Players are becoming frustrated with not being able to move forward on levels or complete popular app games such as the previous number 1 app, ‘4 Pics 1 Word’, and instead of paying to get hints are lazily turning to Google and Social Networks for the answers instead of using their good old fashioned brain.



Cheat sites for games are not new, for example Playstation game cheat sites have been around for years, what is new is the audience they are catering for, no longer just gamers and geeks, now even your grandma is taking a look! You just need to check out the Logo Quiz Answers Facebook or Twitter followers to see how varied the audience is. Cheat sites have gone from niche, to mainstream.



It seems we cannot be bothered to think of the answers or solve the questions for ourselves anymore, Evidence of this is clear when you look at the fact that just one of the Logos Quiz Answers site has seen a 500% increase in traffic over the past year, and Social Networks such as Twitter and Facebook news feeds are being bombarded with screenshots of these apps followed simply with the word or hashtag #help.



The newest trending game is icomania by the same people that brought you 4 Pics 1 Word, Google Trends has shown that even now, when the game is no longer as popular in the app store, people are still searching for how to cheat, and there is no shortage of sites where one can find the icomania answers. This supply and demand is yet another indicator of the popularity of cheating on these new genre of games.



