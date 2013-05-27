"TrendSights: Efficient & Effective" Published

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "TrendSights: Efficient & Effective", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Time-scarce consumers place high value on maximizing free time. Day-to-day pressures on time such as work, cleaning, cooking, and looking after children, mean that finding room for precious free time (or "me-time") can become a daily battle. This time scarcity is generating demand for convenient products that offer speed and performance benefits.
Scope of this Report
- Pinpoint key marketing and innovation "platforms" that can be employed to entice new product trial. See how they relate to "on-trend" examples.
- Access a unique blend of consumer and innovation insight to understand how consumer desire for efficient and effective products can be met.
- Explore examples from across the food, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, personal care, household care, packaging, and retail spaces.
Report Highlights
Consumers are increasingly time-poor, with over two thirds of those (67%) in full-time employment claiming to be responsible for grocery shopping in their household. Over half of working consumers are also responsible for chores such as cleaning, cooking, and laundry.
As a result of growing time-pressures both in and out of the home, living a less complicated lifestyle is considered highly important by 68% of consumers globally, creating an opportunity for efficient time-saving products that help to facilitate this.
Reasons to Get this Report
- To what extent do global consumers seek efficient and effective products and ingredients across the major fast-moving consumer goods sectors and why?
- What is the Efficient & Effective sub-trend? How does it impact consumers? What will it mean for core product and marketing innovation in my sector?
- How are brands capitalizing on the Efficient & Effective sub-trend to entice consumers into paying a premium for products and ingredients?
