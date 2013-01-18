"TrendSights: Informed Shopping" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "TrendSights: Informed Shopping", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- The pervasiveness of digital technologies, coupled with unstable economic conditions, has given rise to a new "tribe" of empowered consumers. With information at their fingertips, technology-enabled shoppers can scrutinize products, services, and companies to make better informed purchasing decisions. CPG players that ignore the online space and forego digital capabilities will get left behind.
Scope
- Pinpoint key marketing and innovation "platforms" that can be employed to entice new product trial. See how they relate to "on-trend" examples.
- Use a blend of consumer and innovation insight to understand how consumers want products that offer optimal transparency.
- Access a number of unique Datamonitor datasets to understand how the exponential changes in technology are transforming consumers' expectations.
- Utilize trend overview and sector-specific analysis of various categories.
Report Highlights
Financial uncertainty provides the backdrop to this consumer empowerment, with nearly two thirds (65%) of global consumers claiming in 2011 to be concerned about their current financial situation. Such ongoing financial uncertainty serves as one of the key driving forces behind consumers' changing shopping habits.
Dramatic growth in mobile broadband, coupled with the ever-increasing adoption of smartphones, is further driving the shift in consumer influence and power. In 2011, smartphone penetration reached more than 40% in the US, UK, Spain, and Italy.
Keywords: TrendSights, consumer, innovation, personal, personalized, informed shopping, digital, social media, QR code, So-Lo-Mo, broadband, ZMOT, Zero Moment of Truth, food, non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, personal care, household care, retail, packaging, technology, connected, recession, trust, value, smartphone, pragmatic.
- What are the key mega-trends, trends, and sub-trends that are shaping the consumer and innovation landscape? Where does Informed Shopping fit?
- What is the Informed Shopping sub-trend? How does it impact consumers? What will it mean for core product and marketing innovation in my sector?
- To what extent were consumers conducting more online/digital activities in 2011 compared to one year prior throughout their path to purchase?
- How can new and emerging technologies be optimally integrated into consumer and retail product propositions?
