TrendSights: Next-Generation Shopping - New Market Study Published

New Food market report from Datamonitor: "TrendSights: Next-Generation Shopping"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- In a technology-enabled society, shoppers are integrating the use of multiple technologies in their lives and buying behavior. The advent of online grocery shopping over the past decade has fundamentally impacted the consumer landscape. Next-Generation Shopping reflects the evolution of both online and offline grocery retail to meet the needs of more sophisticated digital consumers.
Scope
- Pinpoint key marketing and innovation "platforms" that can be employed to identify new product and service opportunities.
- Investigate why consumers why shoppers are relying on the Internet to conduct an increasing range of grocery-related tasks.
- Assess how the exponential changes in technology are transforming consumers' demands and expectations.
- Understand how innovation opportunities differ based on consumers' unique approaches to accessing online content.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Online grocery sales will enjoy double-digit growth to 2016. While this growth will come from a small base, this nevertheless illustrates the momentum that the online grocery channel is generating as both retailers and consumers recognize the value of purchasing groceries online.
Market share for specialty food retailers has grown markedly over the past five years. Consumers' willingness to seek more tailored, tasty, and authentic offerings will boost the appeal of online grocery platforms, which allow shoppers to "visit" various retailers with minimal effort.
Keywords: trend, TrendSights, consumer, shopper, innovation, personal, personalized, informed shopping, online shopping, digital, social media, broadband, ZMOT, food, non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, personal care, household care, retail, packaging, technology, connected, trust, value, smartphone, pragmatic, aging, convenience.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key mega-trends, trends, and sub-trends that are shaping the consumer and innovation landscape? Where does Next-Generation Shopping fit?
- What is the Next-Generation Shopping sub-trend? How does it impact consumers and shoppers?
- What will the sub-trend mean for core product and marketing innovation in the consumer packaged goods industry?
- How can new and emerging technologies be optimally integrated into consumer and retail product propositions?
