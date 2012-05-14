TrendSights: Tomorrow's Consumer Brand Landscape - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Datamonitor: "TrendSights: Tomorrow's Consumer Brand Landscape"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Marketplace success is heavily contingent upon delivering what the consumer wants, when the consumer wants it, where and how the consumer wants it. Datamonitor's new TrendSights research identifies and interprets the eight consumer mega-trends and 40-sub-trends shaping the future consumer and innovation landscape. Trend-based insights enable companies to be better 'in tune' with target consumers.
Report Scope:
- Identify the key mega-trends, trends, and sub-trends that are shaping the future consumer and innovation landscape.
- Appreciate the importance that trends play in forming successful new product development and marketing strategies.
- Understand the effect of counter-trends and trend crossover, and how they represent significant opportunities or threats.
- Witness on-trend innovation and marketing in the form of best-practice product examples from across the entire FMCG spectrum.
Report Highlights
Unless linked to a concrete consumer benefit, innovation can lead to costly failure. A new product failure rate in consumer packaged goods of around 80% captures the inherent challenge facing the industry.
The bigger-picture 'mega-trend compass' provided by TrendSights helps reduce the problem of understanding consumer behavior to its essential components with an appropriate framework to structure analysis and determine areas of opportunity and threat.
TrendSights distils trends down into actionable insights. Users can then see how trends influence consumer perceptions, expectation, and behavior. These insights can reveal an untapped area that can be used to better connect with consumers. Derived insights can lead to contexts never considered.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Why is understanding consumer trends crucial for my business? How can I apply trend analysis to my product formulation, positioning, or marketing?
- What do consumer trends tell me about the future?
- What are the most important trends shaping the future FMCG industry?
- What is Datamonitor's approach to trend mapping? How has this changed over time?
- How do trends interact with each other? Where are the most significant points of intersection and what does this mean?
