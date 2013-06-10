"TrendSights: Vitality & Balance" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Datamonitor: "TrendSights: Vitality & Balance"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Consumers are becoming more aware of the negative health implications of stress and are seeking ways to ensure a better balance in their lifestyles. This is resulting in increasing demand for products that help to guide consumers to their goals, from functional health products to incorporating principles of alternative Eastern therapies in formulation.
Scope of this Report
- Pinpoint key marketing, innovation, and ingredient "platforms" that can be used to entice new product trial. See how they relate to on-trend examples.
- Access a unique blend of consumer and innovation insight to understand how consumer demand for Vitality & Balance can be met.
- Contains examples from across the food, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, personal care, household care, packaging, and retail sectors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Consumers are seeking ways to maximize downtime. 73% of global consumers agree that finding ways to escape the pressures of everyday life is important to them.
Shoppers express a desire for a life rich in relationships and belonging. Over eight in 10 consumers consider developing or maintaining personal relationships to be important in creating a feeling of wellbeing.
Keywords: Vitality & Balance, wellbeing, emotional health, stress, rejuvenate, aging populations, energizing, anti-aging, cognitive health, yoga, Ayurveda, Chinese medicine, eastern therapies, reverse innovation, socializing, relationships.
Reasons to Get this Report
- To what extent do global consumers seek products that help them to achieve greater vitality and balance across the major CPG sectors and why?
- What is the Vitality & Balance sub-trend? How does it impact consumers? What will it mean for core product and marketing innovation in my sector?
- How are brands capitalizing on the Vitality & Balance sub-trend to entice consumers into paying a premium for products and ingredients?
