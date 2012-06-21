Trendy Customers Find Stylish Vintage Glasses on the My Eye Place Website

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Retro styles represent one of the latest fashion trends for eyeglasses. All over the country, the trendiest people can be seen wearing glasses inspired by the 1950s and 1960s. This is proof that these classic looks have come back, and they are more popular than ever.



Those who wear glasses know how expensive they can be, especially the most stylish models. For this reason, consumers often wish that they could find a place to shop for the trendiest models at the most reasonable prices, and many have found the solution on the My Eye Place website.



The My Eye Place website explains why so many people come to the website to shop for a wide variety of glasses, complete with prescription lenses:



“At MyEyePlace.com, we do all of the work for you. From offering the lowest prices to adding your prescription and shipping your glasses with care, we do all of the work so that you can be confident in your decision. Your only responsibility is to choose the right pair of glasses — and that's the fun part!”



Buying eyeglasses online has never been easier, and My Eye Place allows customers to look for and order glasses online then receive their orders quickly. As long as consumers know their prescriptions, they can place their orders on the My Eye Place website, and then they can have their trendy vintage glasses in no time. With over 100 vintage models to choose from, customers can shop for glasses in the styles that they want the most.



Website visitors will discover that almost all the vintage glasses offered by My Eye Place cost under or around $100, so they can find eyewear to fit all budgets. The product page for each model featured on the site includes a detailed description, high-quality images, reviews and links to related products.



Shopping for glasses at My Eye Place is easy, and customers can even browse through the models by brand. There is also a Featured Product section that enables customers to quickly find the hottest models. Plus, the Special Offers section provides a great shopping experience for customers seeking deep discounts.



On the My Eye Place website, customers realize that staying in style does not necessarily mean going beyond their budgets.



About My Eye Place

My Eye Place has been online since 2008, offering a huge variety of eyeglasses styles and brands at prices lower than other major online glasses stores. All My Eye Place eyeglasses are 100% authentic and are fabricated with high quality lenses. My Eye Place uses the most advanced, computerized finishing equipment in the optical industry. This technology and industry expertise helps My Eye Place to lower production costs and pass the savings on to the consumer.



For more information, please visit: http://myeyeplace.com/