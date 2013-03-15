Trendy Tripping Partners with Spark Workshop Brooklyn to Co-Host First "ignition" Art Gallery Show to Showcase Area Artists on April 26

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Please join us for the exhibition opening and to meet the artists of this special event. View a limited collection of compelling artistic works. Enjoy the captivating scenery of Sunset Park by the East River of New York Harbor by sipping on a glass of wine.



Trendy Tripping would like to invite the area’s diverse and eclectic range of artists and makers for a unique opportunity to participate in a “Call to Artists,” sign up at the SPark Gallery.



“We are pleased to co-host this exhibition of SPark Workshop and support the area artists in our local Brooklyn arts community. We are also excited to collaborate with SPark Gallery, whose special collections contain a fascinating array of artistic expression of what Brooklyn has to offer us. This is a wonderful opportunity to engage a creative group of artisans together at Sunset Park in Brooklyn, which is quite impressive," said Johanne Brierre, Managing Director of Trendy Tripping.



The artistic entries must include the concept of “ignition.” Eligible works include paintings, mixed media, works on paper, photography, sculpture, installation art, digital media, ceramic, fiber art, wood, and video. No artistic works with live fire will be considered.



“Call to Artists” Information:



The entry fee is $15. This includes the gallery show exhibition, opening reception, website, and promotion of this event. Current members of SPark are exempt from this fee. SPark is accepting applications for studio space and workshop membership, including rates and available options.



