Trendy Wi-Fi Router with Unbeatable Features

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Wi-Fi routers are considered to be insecure especially when accessed on a public channel and their uninspiring appearance adds on to the disfunctionality of the device, especially when it is used in a public space. In order to change the humdrum of the Wi-Fi access, Airfy is the new and refined access provider of services with ad on features.



Wi-Fi HotSpots are no longer the least favorites with the innovative approach of Airfy that has designed the router to an advanced platform. Generally Wi-Fi access is not favored by many as it is considered to have a lot of issues while accessing it on a public space. The benefit of access Airfy is to be able to have access to the best Wi-Fi HotSpot, which ensures incomparable wireless access even with numerous log ins. This is one channel that recreates the usage of Wi-Fi, through a complaint router for both home and business users. There is no risk of unwanted accesses and also has an uninterrupted access which is another added advantage. The mobile app of the wireless network would also help to make payments through a secure channel which means that shopping is now possible while on the move and with the assurance that a worthwhile purchase is made. The speed at which this router works even on a public channel is another noted feature where the customers can watch a commercial without having to wait for it to buffer. This is a great way of promoting a product or a service to a host of people who can use the Wi-Fi HotSpots at ease.



Security is one major issue that stops people from investing in a Wi-Fi HotSpot but now with Airfy everything is simplified to a platform where there is a camera set up which can also be used as a security device for the home. The audio system that is incorporated and used with wireless streaming can be a good pick for a home set up. The device is still in the funding stage and when it reaches the market, it sure would revolutionize the usage of Wi-Fi Hot Spots as one-of-a-kind for businesses and home users. To know about the benefits that Airfy can bring about log onto http://youtu.be/QvQAIwE3WMA to watch the video depicting its usage. Also visit the creators Innova Global/ Crowd Funding Planning at www.Airfy.com/ .



Media Contact:



David Khorram CEO

Innova Global / CrowdFunding planning,

1901 Carnegie Ave. Suite 1K Santa Ana,

California 92705,

949-443-6666,

www.Airfy.com

Dkhorram@crowdFundingPlanning.com