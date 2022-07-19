Phoenixville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2022 -- Tri-County Health and Wellness Center provides preventative treatments to keep their patient's health in check, as well as treatment when they are sick and referrals to their network of specialists when one needs urgent care in Phoenixville.



In response to a query regarding their CEO, Tri-County Health and Wellness Center's spokesperson said. "Navneet Sharma, MD, is the President and CEO of Tri-County Health and Wellness and is a well-known and respected physician and medical director. Dr. Sharma is a Board Certified physician who has worked in the greater Philadelphia for the past 16 years."



Tri-County Health and Wellness Center is expanding its services to include urgent care. This means that patients will now be able to receive same-day care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Those are searching online for "primary care doctors near me" should consider Tri-County Health and Wellness Center as their top choice.



The spokesperson further added. "He has worked as a hospitalist since beginning his medical career in 2004. He continues his practice as a hospitalist physician today while also serving as a Medical Director/Vice-Chair/Independent Affiliate for several regional medical organizations."



Tri-County Health and Wellness Center now offers walk-in urgent care services to the community. This means that patients no longer have to make an appointment; they can come in during their hours of operation and be seen by a doctor. Tri-County Health and Wellness Center's doctors are proud of their commitment to the patients and community, and they work hard to provide high-quality care and patient satisfaction. Those searching the internet for an "experienced primary care physician near me" should consider Tri-County Health and Wellness Center.

