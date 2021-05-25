Tri-County Health and Wellness Center Offers Reliable, Quality Medical Care

Phoenixville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Tri-County Health and Wellness Center offers excellent health and wellness services all under one roof. These services include urgent care, primary care, medical spa, and medicinal addiction treatment. The team works hard in providing next-generation solutions that satisfy clients' unique needs. They take pride in their dedication to their patients, and they accept most health insurance plans such as Anthem, Humana, Aetna, Highmark BCBS, and more.



The company spokesperson said, "At Tri-County Health and Wellness Center, we are made up of a team of certified physicians who are dedicated to providing responsive, compassionate, immediate care to all our patients with urgent needs. Our facility is modern, clean, and comfortable and is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including a digital X-ray unit and more. Our staff and the team of physicians strive to provide our patients with thorough, individualized attention without the long wait experienced at an emergency room. We are continuously honored to be a Pennsylvanian urgent care center."



Tri-County Health and Wellness Center is a top Phoenixville family medicine center. They offer numerous services for all their patients, from chronic disease treatment to treatment of short-term illnesses and more. The medical center always works hard to create an effortless experience that will make clients love to visit them. The medical center values its medical staff and believes with 100 percent confidence that they will provide clients with honest and excellent medical care. Their doctors are licensed not only in family practice but also in emergency practices. With so many available services, the medical center guarantees clients that they will receive quality medical care at all times.



Offering insight on how individuals can begin to cope with returning to their everyday lives without pandemic-related anxiety, the company spokesperson said, "To deal with any such feelings of fear and anxiety at this times of uncertainty, patients should first realize that those feelings are normal, and then it can be helpful to focus on controlling those things they can and acknowledging what things they can't. Some of the things one can control include physical distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands. For those things outside their control, mindfulness-based interventions can help them build comfort, flexibility, and the ability to adapt to situations that cause fear and anxiety. In addition, staying connected to what is happening in the present moment rearranges one's senses, and their anxiety tends to decrease. Taking this approach can help bolster our sense of control and strengthen our ability to process our emotions."



Tri-County Health and Wellness Center is a medical center committed to providing its clients with exceptional services. They provide urgent care services for X-Ray examination, COVID-19 testing, urine dip test, drug testing, flu, and many other services. Their urgent care facilities are open for individuals who are three years of age or older only. Providers consistently adhere to CDC guidelines regarding protocols and standards of care to safeguard their patients and staff. The medical center has a friendly atmosphere with certified and experienced doctors who are focused on providing excellent, timely, and affordable health care for all patients who visit the center. So those wanting urgent care in Phoenixville should consider contacting the medical center.



