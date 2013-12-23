Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Announce Faster 24 Hour Response Service

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering a faster 24-hour response service for all emergencies. An emergency flood situation can come from a storm or internal plumbing problems.



Flooding can happen anytime, day or night. It is something that homeowners cannot prevent without prior warning, especially if the flooding is from a natural occurring event such as a storm. Flooding can cause wide spread devastation and if not treated right away, can cause long lasting damage. If the flooded area is not dealt with correctly, then the homeowners will also have to deal with mold damage in the near future.



Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will take care of every aspect of the flood from the very beginning stages, to the final restoration. They are highly trained in cleaning out the area, drying it out completely, and then restoring whatever has been damaged. They will contract most work out to a team of contractors that Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. trusts and has a close working relationship with. Drying out the flooded area is one of the most important stages of the restoration process. Any part that is not completely dried out will start to grow mold and mildew. This will cause further restoration in the future and will be an additional cost to remove all molds and remediate the effected area. Calling Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. at the first sign of a flood is very important. The 24-hour emergency response team will be on site as fast as possible to put the homeowners mind at ease.



Contact Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. for any water and mold remediation, storm and flood damage, fire and smoke damage, or sewage removal. They cover most parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania and accept most major credit cards.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



For more information visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/.