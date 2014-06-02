Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Announces Their Services for Repairing Water Damage This June

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Whether the roof has a leak during a rain storm, or a pipe burst in the basement, homeowners can experience water damage in their home at any given time. When water enters the home, it can cause serious health risks and affect the indoor air quality. For those in the greater Philadelphia area suffering from water damage, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for repairing water infiltrations this June.



An excess of water can leave homeowners in a panic, but the equipment and experience from Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will get rid of any water buildup in a timely and efficient manner. When hired for water restoration in Philadelphia, the professionals examine the home to see what areas have been affected, and determine how severe and hazardous the damage is. Flooding can occur from plumbing lines that crack, hot water heaters, unstable foundations, and many more scenarios as every home is unique. When water goes undetected and sits for a long period of time, the probability of contamination greatly increases.



The technicians utilize sump pumps to ensure the water is directed away from the home and its foundation, vacuuming all furniture, and clearing any debris the water has come in contact with. To avoid further damage, affected areas will be boarded up for complete client satisfaction. For client convenience, free estimates are provides for water restoration in PA, and emergency services are available at all hours of the day for added peace of mind. To hear more, or to inquire on their services, please contact Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. today.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide an immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there, so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowners need checked out.



For more information, visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/.