Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Has Just Announced New Warning Signs for Mold

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Tri-State Water Restoration Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, PA, have been helping residential and commercial customers with a variety of issues. Whether it is mold removal in PA or sewage removal in NJ, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. can help get properties back in operating condition fast. After getting through a long winter, most residents of PA and NJ love the summer season. However, in the Northeast U.S, July and August are typically accompanied by large amounts of rain. With rain, often comes flooding and other water damage. The issue of mold must be accounted for; even after water damage has been addressed. Now, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is informing people about new warning signs for mold contamination.



Mold can represent a serious problem for home and business owners. Not only can mold cause structural damage, but it can also lead to high levels of toxicity. Furthermore, allergy sufferers can experience terrible symptoms from mold. In fact, one of the early warning signs of mold can be allergic reactions. If an individual is coughing, sneezing, or congested for a lengthy period of time, mold may be a hidden problem. A great way to identify mold is by assessing allergic symptoms when someone is inside versus outside. If symptoms are worse in a property, there is a good chance mold could be present.



The most alarming warning sign for mold is water damage. Whether it was caused by a leak or a flood, mold will often present after water damage. Unfortunately, water damage can go undetected for a long time. Home and property owners should always be on the lookout for any sign of water damage. Discoloration, bubbling, and smells are all early warning signs for water damage and mold. The faster a mold problem is identified the better. Once the problem is identified, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will help with restoration and mold cleaning in Philadelphia.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



For more information visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/