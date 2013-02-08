Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. Is Now Assisting East Coast Customers with Mold Removal in PA and New Jersey Due to Hurricane Sandy

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- In efforts to rebuild those devastated by Hurricane Sandy back in October, the Senate has just passed a $51 billion aid package for the victims who have had everything destroyed, or have had serious water damage in their homes. Homeowners are still struggling to clean up and remediate any flood damage. With the delay, disposing of any water in a home’s basement, or any room for that matter will result in further damages such as mold growth, which will put a family at risk. For mold removal in Philadelphia, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. is now able to assist any homeowner on the East Coast who has still yet to clean up damages from Hurricane Sandy, or is easily affected by rainstorms.



The professionals understand that with every natural disaster comes a rebuilding process. For example, some Hurricane Katrina victims are still struggling to get back up on their feet. Even though the storm has now been long gone, the East Coast is going to take quite a while to rebuild everything that was damaged. For mold removal in PA, Tri-State Water Restoration knows there are still many people out there who have yet to properly rid of any mold damage, and that some may simply not know the damages that can occur from not taking care of any mold growth immediately. Tri-State Water Restoration suggests not waiting because it puts the family at risk. By taking care of mold removal in their PA home earlier rather than later will help to avoid any health hazards.



For those who live in a flood prone area should, they should also be aware that any water pouring in from the outside could contain sewage. If this is the case, sewage removal in NJ is available and their professionals will take care of any hazardous material if one was to tackle the remediation by themself. These are important things to know not only when a natural disaster like Sandy occurs, but also for spur of the moment rainstorms that could increase the flood zone. Tri-Water Restoration is proud to offer any assistance during times of need for homeowners who need help.



About Tri-State Water Restoration Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



For more information visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/