Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. Is Now Available for Victims of Hurricane Sandy

After Hurricane Sandy and the devastation that it caused in the region, Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. knows that the aftermath and clean-up are the hardest. With this understanding Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. is now helping the victims of water damage in Bucks County to get their homes and lives back together.



Storms can produce significant damage to people’s property. Even the slightest bit of rain or snow storms can devastate people’s property in minutes. The technicians at Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. will provide emergency response to secure its customers property immediately. They are fully trained to handle all situations from minor repairs due to lost portions of a roof and siding, to major structural devastation such as fallen trees destroying roofs and walls. The trained technicians can provide all services needed to restore and secure people’s property such as:



- Flood water removal



- Emergency board up to protect the property from more damage



- Emergency electric service with generators available



- Debris removal including fallen trees



- Content removal to protect the home owner’s personal property



- Property clean out



- Insurance company correspondence



- Water damage remediation



- Property restoration



One of the biggest problems after a home is damaged by water is mold. Tri State Water Restoration Inc. technicians are trained and certified by The Clean Trust. The Clean Trust provides the industry standards for proper mold removal in Bucks County. Due to the hazards that mold brings, it is essential that mold remediation be performed by licensed and certified professionals. Mold can threaten the health of anyone. Some people are more susceptible than others, such as children, the elderly, and those with immune disorders. Some species of mold are also toxic and can be life threatening. Making sure that the mold removal in PA is done by a professional is vital in making sure that it eradicated thoroughly because it will continue to grow in the affected areas if it’s not.



About Tri State Water Restoration, Inc.

Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. is a locally owned and operated business providing emergency service 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. They will come out to any location immediately to address its needs. They remove water and debris and provide board-up services to secure homeowners property from any further damage. Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. also provides free estimates for any additional work that properties may require.



