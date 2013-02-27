Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. Is Now Offering Mold Removal Services in Bucks County, PA

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering mold removal services in Bucks County, PA. Living in an area prone to floods can be quite stressful as homeowners may have to deal with basement floods. When a flood does happen, homeowners will also have to try to prevent any mold from growing in the damp and dark area, which can also be quite difficult. Not only that, if mold removal in one’s Bucks County home is not taken care of properly, the long-term effects from exposure to mold can cause major health hazards. By contacting Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. after a rainstorm has hit, water levels are high, or a pipe broke from the cold freezing temperatures, people in Bucks County will be able to eliminate mold being able to grow by drying out the area as soon as possible.



By not taking care of floods or water restoration in PA, it can be extremely damaging to one’s health. Many homeowners don’t understand the consequences by not addressing any mold because they are unaware of the health concerns that come along with it. Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. urges homeowners to have their water removed shortly after water has penetrated the home, leaving no chance for mold to grow. Their professionals will properly remove, clean, and restore any areas that have been destroyed by Mother Nature. Not only does it cause health hazards, damage the basements interior, but mold can also cause structural issues to the building.



For those who suffer from allergies, they may not know that their symptoms could be the cause of mold growth in the home. The health issues could lead to lung problems, digestive issues, reproductive system issues, and even be life threatening. As soon as there has been water damage it is important for water restoration in NJ or PA homes to take place immediately. Whether it is caused form flooding, or a broken pipe in the plumbing system, it can slither through the HVAC system, which is then released into the air that is inhaled. Preventative measures are what will prevent illnesses, diseases, and even death. Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. wants all Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents to know that by not taking care of any mold problems, they could be causing major damage to one’s health, making it vital to prevent any instances from occurring.



About Tri-State Water Restoration Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



