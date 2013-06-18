Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Most Delaware Valley residents welcome the summer season with open arms. Long winters make residents appreciate the warm weather of summer that much more. However, along with beautiful weather, the summer is also accompanied by a significant amount of rainfall. Depending on the area, flooding and sewage backup can become a regular occurrence during the summer. Thankfully, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. is now offering sewage removal services.



Sewage typically refers to two different types of substances. Sanitary sewage is generally composed of waste from toilets, sinks, and drains within a home. This form of sewage represents a dangerous contaminant and must be properly treated in order to prevent health risks to the public. Storm sewage is essentially a surplus of water from weather conditions. Storm sewage poses much less of a public health risk than sanitary sewage. However, a major storm sewage backup can become susceptible to pollution.



Fortunately, many townships have incorporated new methods and technology over the years to improve their sewer systems. However, many townships and municipalities are still lagging in adapting to improved sewer systems. Additionally, strong summer storms can cause sewage backup in even the most effective sewer systems. A number of problems can arise when sewer systems become backed up. Bacteria, viruses, and other potential threats almost always accompany sewage backup.



Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. can help residential and commercial customers in removing excess sewage and water restoration in PA. There are many rules that govern the handling and removal of sewage. The professionals at Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. are fully trained and equipped to remediate harmful sewage. In fact, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. conducts daily inspections after the removal of sewage. Once the problem has been fully resolved, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. will provide the property owner with a certificate. Regardless of the source of the sewage or the extent of the damage, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. is more than happy to resolve the problem.



As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



