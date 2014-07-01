Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Now Cleaning Up Water Damage Due to Storms in Bucks County

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- When a home is fragile and experiences a storm, there is a variety of damage that can occur. Homeowners can see leaks in their basement due to the buildup of rainwater, cracks in the gutter and roof that results in leaks, or devastation that leaves individuals in disarray. This summer, when storm damage causes flooding and debris inside the home, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is announcing they are offering their services for restoring water damage in Bucks County.



The professionals will travel to the home to provide immediate assistance. Depending on the extent of the water damage, they will determine the category of the damage, from one to three. The technicians will analyze the water and inspect the level of contamination as a result of the storm. Buildup of water can have a drastic impact on the indoor air quality for residents of the home, and prompt service is required. Flooding can occur from a variety of situations, and Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. has the equipment and experience necessary to rid the home of all contamination and debris.



Through the use of sump pumps and dehumidifiers, water is directed away from the property, and the interior is thoroughly disinfected to restore a healthy home environment. Additionally, the affected areas of the home will be sterilized to avoid the growth of mold or other toxins inside the home. Their efficient water restoration in Bucks County will secure the residence so owners don’t have to fear the next time a thunderstorm strikes. To hear more about their services, please visit the website today.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide an immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there, so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowners need checked out.



For more information, visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/.