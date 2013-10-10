Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Now Offering 24 Hour Immediate Response Service

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc., an industry leader for mold removal in NJ, is pleased to announce they are now offering a 24 hour immediate response service. It’s never to soon to call after a home has ben damaged from water or fire.



Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. advises all homeowners to call them as soon as possible after fire or water damage. They have the expertise needed in all emergency situations. Tri-State will contact the homeowner’s insurance company and deal directly with them as a convenience to the homeowners. Often times, the house is not safe to enter until a professional has closely observed the situation. Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will remove anything in the home they feel may be damaged further by the condition of the home and any restoration services. They have a highly skilled team of plumbers, carpenters, and electricians to ensure the home is completely and professionally renovated as soon as possible. Offering a 24 hour immediate response service for any emergency situations is a service that not every water restoration company can offer. Assessing the damage as soon as possible, no matter the time of day or night, can provide a huge advantage and possibly save the homeowners money from any further damage that may have been caused by waiting. Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers these services to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and other surrounding areas within the tri-state region.



As a leader in mold removal in Philadelphia, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is fully licensed and insured. The homeowner can feel comfortable that their home is in the best hands after a devastating disaster. Time can be money when there is water or fire damage, and Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. knows how comforting it can be for a homeowner to know they can call their 24 hour emergency service line for an immediate response.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



For more information visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/.