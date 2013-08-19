Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Now Offering Fire and Smoke Restoration Services

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering fire and smoke restoration services. They will be in direct contact with the homeowner’s insurance company, ensuring the homeowner doesn’t have to spend any additional money on restoration services.



Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers board up services, demolition, removal of all debris, repair of all smoke and water damage, and final reconstruction. They are a professional fire restoration company and will help determine which items can be saved and refurbished and which items can not. It is highly recommended to have a professional assist in the clean up after a fire. Fire and smoke can be extremely damaging and attempting to clean up without the assistance of professionals can be a waste of time and money. There are many items that may appear to be in acceptable condition, but could be in much worse condition than they appear. There may also be some items that appear to be in very bad condition, but can be saved with the proper cleaning and deodorizing. Mold is a common problem from the large amounts of water used to put out the fire. Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. has the best mold cleaning in Philadelphia and most successful mold removal in PA. Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. wants to remind everyone to please get the green light from the local fire marshal before re-entering a home after a fire. It can be extremely dangerous and toxic.



From the very beginning stages of the devastation of fire damage to the very end stages of rebuilding a home and life, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will work closely with homeowners to get the best results possible. Fires can be devastating and dealing with the situation can be very difficult and frustrating. Let Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. take as much stress away from the situation as possible and help the homeowners get the most out of their home and the restoration process.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



For more information visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/.