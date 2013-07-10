Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. Now Offering Immediate Service for Storm Damage

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- July is a time of celebration for most Americans. Independence Day represents a time to pay tribute to the freedoms and liberties that American citizens enjoy every day. Many residents of the Mid-Atlantic region celebrate every summer weekend in honor of their freedom from cold weather and the long winter. Whether it is heading down the shore or hanging out by the pool, the summer is certainly a time for enjoying the outdoors. However, with the warmer temperatures and humidity, the summer often brings destructive storms. Thankfully, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. can help customers with much more than mold removal in Bucks County. In fact, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. is now offering 24-hour immediate service for storm damage.



The tri-state area has seen some major devastation over the past few years. Hurricane Sandy marked one of the most devastating natural disasters the United States had ever experienced. Although a hurricane of Sandy’s magnitude is a rare occurrence, violent thunderstorms occur every summer. In June of 2012, the North American derecho took place and represented one of the most disparaging series of thunderstorms to ever take place in the tri-state area. Twenty-two fatalities and millions of power outages were just a few of the horrific effects from the June 2012 thunderstorms. New Jersey had well over 200,000 residents lose power in June of 2012 and three counties were placed into a state of emergency. Pennsylvania had over 30,000 residents lose power.



More times than not, power outages are due to downed trees and power lines. Unfortunately, many times fallen trees or surrounding structures can cause major devastation to a property. Along with severe flooding, many things can go wrong during a powerful summer storm. Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. has been offering mold removal in NJ for years. Now, customers can rely on the fast and professional service of Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. for storm related damage.



As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration Inc. offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



