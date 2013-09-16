Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Now Offering Storm Damage Services This Fall 2013

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc., a leader in water restoration in Bucks County, is proud to announce they are now offering storm damage services this fall 2013. As hurricane season is approaching, the entire east coast is at risk for storm damage and Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers professional and convenient services to make the process as stress free as possible for the homeowners.



Hurricanes can cause any amount of damage from a little flooding to serious wind and water damage. Homes can lose electricity for days, basements can become flooded, there can be wind damage to the home, and fallen trees and branches can cause major damage to the home and property. Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will do all of the correspondence with the insurance company for the homeowners. They will ensure that the homeowners know exactly what is covered and what is not. The homeowners will know the cost of everything before any of the clean up and restoration has begun.



Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. can remove any fallen trees or branches that have fallen on the home or surrounding property. They can also remove all personal property to prevent any further damage. Hurricanes can cause major damage to the exterior of a home. The winds can tear off siding and rip off shingles. Trees can fall on roofs, causing major structural damage to the home. Any damage to the exterior of the home can lead to an increased chance of water damage for the remainder of the storm. Any damage can leave a homeowner feeling helpless and scared.



For water restoration in Philadelphia, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. has the experience needed to provide comfort to the homeowners. They take care of everything from insurance correspondence to restoration of the home and property. In the unfortunate event of storm damage, make Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. the first call made after the storm.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



For more information visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/.