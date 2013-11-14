Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Now Offering Total Drying Services

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering total drying services for all 24-hour emergency services. Unfortunately, hurricane season is upon the east coast, and as some of the storms make their way up the coast, many areas in the tri state area can suffer from flooding.



If water has entered the basement or first floor of a home, call Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. immediately for an emergency total drying service. Drying the effected area as soon as possible is crucial to avoid further damage. Water can seep into everything, including furniture, walls, and carpets. If the area is not dried out as soon as possible, mold growth will start and structural weakness can begin to set in. Furniture that has been affected may start to warp and become ruined quickly if not removed from the flooded area. Floodwaters can enter a home fast and most often the homeowners are not prepared and may not know how to deal with the situation. Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will take over, completely remove everything from the area, start the drying service immediately, and contact the insurance company for the homeowners. They will work closely with the insurance company so the stress can be taken away from the homeowners.



Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. also provides 24-hour emergency service for the following: water damage, flood damage, sewage damage, fire damage, mold remediation, and a complete drying service for all water damage. Contact Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. anytime—day or night at the first sign of unwanted water entering the home. The sooner they can access the situation, the less of a chance that major damage will be done.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



For more information visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/.