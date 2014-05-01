Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Now Offering Water Damage Restoration This May

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- As April has passed, the greater Philadelphia has seen its share of rain. With roads becoming flooded, homeowners may begin to experience an influx of water entering the home. Water damage can occur due to a variety of instances, and the result can lead to serious health hazards inside the home. The longer water builds up in areas of the home, it will come to be contaminated, leading to mold buildup. To rid the property of water, and provide a comfortable living environment, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is announcing their services for water damage restoration this May.



The professionals are well equipped with the proper tools and gear for effective water damage repair in PA. Whether the home is flooded due to leaking pipes, a roof leak, or rain water seeping into the basement, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will detect where a surplus of moisture is present, and determine the cause of the water damage. The company understands how stressful a leak or flood in the home can be, and work quickly and proficiently to get the property restored. Utilizing sump pumps and high quality equipment, water will be directed away from the home for complete satisfaction.



While rain can seep into any area of the home, it may go undetected for a substantial amount of time. If homeowners are unaware of water damage on their property, mold can become present, and must be properly handled by the experienced professionals at Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. For proper mold removal in PA, the area will be contained, cleaned and dried, as well as disinfected for a healthy living environment. Their reliable cleanup process will ensure homeowners will never deal with leaks and floods during rainstorms again. Contact the company to see how they can best serve the home during times of need.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide an immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there, so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowners need checked out.



For more information, visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/.