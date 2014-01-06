Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Now Offering Water Damage Restoration This Winter

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- With the winter season in full effect, and the tri-state area seeing snow accumulation on multiple occasions, many homeowners may start to see leaks and areas of flooding in their basements and under their roofs. Melting snow can be very dangerous for the home’s foundation, forming cracks if the moisture continues to build throughout the winter. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for water damage restoration in PA this winter 2014 season.



When the snow melts, homeowners can experience an influx of water damage, which can lead to mold if left untreated. Whether the melting snow has caused a flood, resulted in a roof leak, or left behind contaminated water that affects the indoor air quality of the home, the trained technicians from Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will thoroughly and accurately complete the job. They utilize modern equipment and communicate with clients through each step of the process, leaving homeowners in complete satisfaction.



If there is a water stain on the ceiling of the home, residents should seek the assistance of a professional to immediately assess the situation. Offering reliable and emergency service, the technicians from Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. will restore the home’s foundation and implement a sump pump to direct the melting snow and ice away from the home during future storms.



Melting snow can have disastrous effects on a residence. The technicians will remove all excess water and debris while restoring the home to a healthy living environment. The most important thing after the services of water damage repair in NJ is to ensure mold will not grow in the affected area. The technicians will not consider a job complete until all areas of the home and concerns of their clients are addressed. To hear more about their remediation and water damage services for a New Jersey or Pennsylvania home, please call 1-855-288-0979 or visit their website today.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there, so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowners need checked out.



For more information visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/.