Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. Now Offering Water Remediation Services to Customers This July

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc., known for their mold removal in Bucks County, is pleased to announce that they are now offering water remediation services. These services are used when there is unwanted water leaking into a home.



Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. is a professional company that helps households clean up after a flood or any type of problem when unwanted water has leaked or entered the home. When this happens, it can cause a great deal of damage. This damage can go beyond what is visible to the eye. There is usually damage done behind the walls that cannot be seen until the walls are removed. An example of this may be from a leaky pipe behind the wall in a bathroom. A pipe could be dripping a very small amount of water everyday. Over the course of a couple weeks or couple months, this small drip will infiltrate into the drywall and floor. The homeowners will probably not know there is a problem until it is too late. By this time, the walls and floors have absorbed a lot of water and there is probably mold and mildew growing behind the scenes. In a case like this, the water is clean so fixing the leak and replacing the drywall and floor may be all that Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. suggests to do. There may be some cases when the water that has flooded into the home or leaked from a sewage pipe is contaminated and toxic. Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. has highly trained professionals that will suggest contractors and test the area for contaminates. The contractors will thoroughly clean the affected areas and sterilize everything to ensure it is a safe living area.



For mold removal in NJ, or next time there is unwanted water in a home, call Tri State Water Restoration, Inc. and feel confident that the home will be cleaned and restored back to a healthy living environment.



About Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc.

As a locally owned and operated company, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. is proud to offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide immediate response to any location and tackle any problem or issues that need to be addressed. They are experienced in removal of mold and will remove any water or debris that is still there so no further damages are accrued. For any additional problem areas, Tri-State Water Restoration, Inc. offers free estimates that homeowner’s need checked out.



For more information visit http://www.tristatewaterrestoration.com/