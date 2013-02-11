Triathlon Clothing from Zone 3 Is Now Available at Eureka Cycle Sports

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Eureka Cycle Sports, one of the leading cycle shops based in the UK, has just added a new line of triathlon clothing to its inventory. In addition to many other well-known manufacturers, shoppers may now select from the popular Zone 3 brand.



Since the day it opened for business, Eureka Cycle Sports has strived to offer its customers the best selection possible of mens mountain bikes, women’s bikes, athletic gear, and much more. The company stocks a variety of the best-known brands available, including Scott Bikes, Sugoi Clothing, blueseventy, and Easton. Now, with the addition of the Zone 3 triathlon clothing, people who need comfortable and durable triathlon gear have even more items from which to choose.



Because the staff at Eureka Cycle Sports are such huge fans of cycling themselves, they are able to provide friendly and knowledgeable advice to shoppers who need assistance in deciding which type of bike is best for them. From mountain bikes and road bikes to hybrid bikes and those that are great for competing in triathlons, the enthusiastic staff is more than happy to share their experience with customers. And now, with the addition of more triathlon gear, Eureka Cycle Sports is truly a one-stop shop for triathletes.



“Whether you’re an experienced racer or just starting out, we’re the first place to come for sound advice and the right products,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that if customers are looking for something very particular such as a specific bike frame or triathlon bike and they don’t have it in the store, Eureka Cycle Sports will do their absolute best to track it down.



“We are committed to giving you expert advice in a friendly honest environment. If we don’t have it in stock we will get it for you. If we don’t know the answer to your questions we will find them.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Eureka Cycle Sports may visit the company’s easy-to-navigate website at any time; there, they can browse through the plethora of cycles, triathlon gear, and much more. Category tabs on the home page make it easy for shoppers to find the specific type of bike or other product they are looking for. Each item that is accompanied by a colour photo as well as pricing information and a full description.



For example, the Scott Spark 950 bike, is described as a full-suspension aluminum 29er with mid-level components. The lightweight, affordable and durable bike features Twin Loc technology, and the “great geometry and ride of its carbon cousins.”



About Eureka Cycle Sports

Eureka Cycle Sports is a leading UK-based cycle shop, stocking a huge range of all the leading bike brands and cycling equipment. For more information, please visit http://www.eurekacyclesports.co.uk