Triathlon Podcast by Rich Roll and Chris McCormack Reaches 10,000 Downloads on First Day

For example, McCormack spoke candidly about how he balanced his training and family life in addition to how turning 40 impacted his view on training and racing in triathlons. He mentioned his interest in using social media as a service tool to keep in touch with his fans and educate them on the art of triathlon racing. McCormack also discussed how the sport evolved throughout the years and revealed his top pro picks of the future.



McCormack, creator of the MX12 Training Video series, is one of the most decorated triathletes of all time. He has participated in races of all distances from sprint to Ironman. McCormack has won over 200 triathlon races, 12 of which were from Ironman races. He is also the winner of the 1997 ITU World Cup Series and the 1997 Triathlon World Championship.



“I am so proud of this episode,” said Rich Roll, a Vegan Ultraman athlete and author of the best selling book Finding Ultra. “Chris could not have been more candid, engaging, and fun.”



Many of the fans that contributed to the podcast’s 10,000 download-milestone were pleased with Roll and McCormack’s attitude and insightfulness about the sport.



“I loved the interview with Macca,” said one listener in a comment posted on Rich Roll’s website. “I’ve heard him in a number of interviews and feel this one is by far one of the best. I enjoy listening to Rich Roll’s podcasts because they are always so informative and motivating.”



