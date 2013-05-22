Triathlon Training Tips That Are Helpful and Motivational Are Available at Triathlon-Training.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- As anybody who has ever trained for a marathon knows quite well, it takes a lot of time, effort and determination. From long training sessions in the gym to hours spent working out on the road or in the swimming pool, it can be difficult to stay focused and motivated.



A website is already creating quite a buzz in the triathlon community for its variety of short and sweet videos that feature triathlon training tips that are helpful and extremely inspiring. Triathlon-training.com offers motivational tips for triathlon fans from some of the top professional athletes in the world who get right to the point and don’t waste time talking about unimportant topics. Each video is under two minutes in length, which means that even super busy athletes will have the time to watch them. People who watch the motivational triathlon tips are sure to walk away feeling empowered to go out and train and do their personal best.



One of the newest videos that is featured on the Triathlon-training.com website features Chris McCormack, a four time world champion triathlete. In the video, McCormack empathizes with people who are struggling to stay motivated and do their training. When the thought of a long run or swim just seems too overwhelming and time consuming, McCormack offers helpful mental triathlon training tips that involve breaking the workout into smaller increments.



“My advice to people when it comes to motivation is when you start for it, shorten the goal,” he said in the video, adding that if somebody is tired after a long day at work and they are having a hard time getting motivated to do a training run, they can try saying to themselves, “I am going to put the running shoes on. I am just going to warm up. I won’t do the set, and I’ll just warm up.”



By using this technique, McCormack said, people usually end up feeling inspired to complete their entire workout. And once the training is all over, McCormack noted, athletes are always happy that they stuck it out and got it completed.



“I’ve never met someone who has regretted doing a training set when they weren’t motivated to do it in the first place; you’ll do that set, and you’ll be so motivated post the set and so glad that you did it.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Triathlon-training.com is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the assortment of videos that offer useful tips for triathlon athletes. For people who are just getting into the sport, a triathlon training schedule for beginners offers helpful and in-depth tips.



About Triathlon-training.com

