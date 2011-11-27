Tribeup: A Social Media Marketing Agency

Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2011 -- Tribeup is a social media marketing company located in Malaysia and servicing clients around the world. The company specializes in Facebook marketing and campaign management as well as mobile applications.



In order to get ahead in the internet marketing world, businesses need to utilize all forms of networking and marketing that is available. Social media has launched to the top of the preferred methods list for online marketing. Not only does it cost less than traditional forms of advertising, but it allows businesses to reach an audience that can spread worldwide. Tribeup uses a proven strategy to launch any business to success through the use of Facebook campaign management and marketing. With a custom fan page and user application for social media, visitors to a business site will promote it with minimal work on the business owners end. Social media is the new form of “mouth-to-mouth” referrals for businesses.



In addition to the many services that Tribeup offers to help promote any brand, the website also features a variety of recent case studies which show how successful the team has been in a variety of niches. Content creation and website architecture services are available to help improve or give a new look to the face of any brand. Tribeup works with any and all types of businesses including events, non-profit organizations and product brands.



About TRIBEUP SDN BHD:

Tribeup is composed of a marketing and branding team whom has over 10 years of experience. The company was founded by Jason Gan who launched the first youth reality show on the internet, in 2008, and marketed it to success through social media. The company started with strategic consulting services in 2008 where it taught businesses how to use the right tools and information to skyrocket their product, brand, service, organization or event to success in the marketing industry. For more information on social media marketing, contact Jason Gan via email at Jason@tribeup.my or phone at +6016-6267006.