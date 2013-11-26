Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Known as puncture vine and made available as a health supplement in pill form, Tribulus Terrestris boosts energy without side effects. This is yet another benefit of this supplement in addition to promoting sexual health.



The main reason why Tribulus Terrestris works as a natural booster is that it increases the levels of testosterone in the body. Aside from being a sex hormone, testosterone is also needed in the growth of bones and muscles and for keeping the body energized. In fact, one of the reasons why people, especially men above thirty, experience frequent fatigue and weakness is because they have low testosterone levels. It is important to address this as it can lead to obesity, stress and other health problems.



By taking Tribulus Terrestris, people’s energy levels highten, giving them extra energy to perform their daily tasks and activities without putting too much of a load on their bodies. Moreover, it may be especially important for athletes who often do strenuous exercises. Instead of using synthetic anabolic steroids, which are known to have harmful side effects, they can use this supplement instead to boost their energy and improve their performance.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. . . . The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com