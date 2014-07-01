Tribulus Terrestris Can Help Solve Infertility in Women, Health Experts Say

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- One of the major causes of infertility among women is that the lack of ovulation which is often referred to as anovulatory cycles. It is due to this that women fail to conceive. However, with the discovery of new health supplements, scientists have found out that Tribulus Terrestris, a plant which has been conventionally used for traditional Chinese medicine could help boost back fertility for both men and women. According to various researches conducted in Bulgaria, it was found out that Tribulus Terrestris contains a unique steroidal saponin known as furostanol saponin. The results of studies and clinical trials with tribulus have been remarkable, both in animal and human models. When given at a dose of 750 milligrams per day for five days, it increased serum follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and estradiol (when compared to baseline in females), increased luteinizing hormone (LH) and testosterone in males, and demonstrated an increase in sex hormone production for both men and women. The steroidal saponins are thought to be binding and weakly stimulate the hypothalamic estrogen receptor sites.



Moreover, in a study conducted with 36 women who are infertile and were given Tribulus, 6% became pregnant due to the normalization of ovutation, 61% also demonstrated normalized ovulation with no pregnancy while 33% demonstrated no effect at all. This research shows that Tribulus Terrestris has a huge potential when it comes to boosting fertility especially in women. More research are being conducted in order to determine its efficiency not only on fertility but also on other aspects as well such as muscle development and libido enhancement.



Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Tribulus Terrestris Supplement is currently one of the top natural libido enhancing supplements today. Men and women who have used it reported that they have experienced an increase in stamina and sex drive.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



