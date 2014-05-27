Tribulus Terrestris Continues to Be the Top Choice for Individuals Aiming to Raise Testosterone Levels Naturally

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- More and more people are aiming to raise testosterone levels naturally so as to avoid the negative side effects that may come with artificial means of increasing testosterone levels. Among the testosterone-boosting supplements in the health and fitness market, Tribulus Terrestris continues to be the top choice among consumers.



Tribulus Terrestris is a supplement extracted from a plant from which its name is derived. It was put to the spotlight in the 1990s when the Bulgarian Olympic weightlifting team announced that it was what they had been using to help improve their performance. That it is high in protodioscin is the main reason why it may boost the production of testosterone in the body. Testosterone is a hormone that has anabolic and androgenic effects. It is necessary for muscle and bone growth and strength and for the development of male characteristics. It is also needed for the maintenance of sexual drive and function. When one has low levels of testosterone, they may experience low energy levels, fatigue, decreased muscle mass, and low sexual drive.



What protodioscin does is regulate the levels of luteinizing hormones (LH). Luteinizing hormones then stimulate the testes in males and ovaries in females, where testosterone is produced. A very important advantage that a testosterone-boosting supplement such as Tribulus Terrestris over synthetic steroids is that it does not have the physical and psychological side-effects that the latter tend to have. As such, it may be the safer choice for those aiming to increase their testosterone levels.



Made in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, Choice Nutrition Supplements Tribulus Terrestris 1000 Mg is one Tribulus Terrestris supplement that is guaranteed safe and of high quality. Containing 80% protodioscin, it may improve testosterone production, boost libido, and enhance stamina and performance.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. . . . The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com