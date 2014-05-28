Tribulus Terrestris Hailed as a Breakthrough in Increasing Testosterone Levels in Patients Diagnosed with Obesity

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Obesity, a condition associated to diabetes and heart disease, now seems to be connected with another health problem, but one that affects men only -- decreased testosterone levels. In association with this, Tribulus Terrestris is promoted to answer this condition.



Testosterone is a hormone generated by the testicles and is responsible for the right growth of male sexual characteristics. Testosterone is also essential to sustain muscle bulk, sufficient levels of red blood cells, bone growth, a sense of well-being, and sexual activity. However, this hormone is affected when a person is obese or has developed diabetes.



Obesity and depressed testosterone are tightly linked. Low testosterone levels can be traced back to someone being obese. Consequently, being obese by nature can vice versa limit the testosterone the body can produce in the first place.



Fat cells metabolize testosterone to estrogen, decreasing testosterone levels. Also, obesity lessens levels of sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), a protein that move testosterone in the blood. Less SHBG signify less testosterone.



Another tie between diabetes and depleted testosterone was also concluded by different researchers. The common denominator on men with diabetes is that they all have low testosterone levels. This means that low testosterone levels can be associated with a two-way problem. Low testosterone levels can cause diabetes. Consequently, diabetes can also lead to low testosterone levels later. Testosterone assist the body's tissues take up more blood sugar as a feedback to insulin. Men with low testosterone more often have insulin resistance: they are required to generate more insulin to keep blood sugar in order.



A huge number of men who are obese and have diabetes have minimal testosterone, when randomly tested. Obesity and diabetes is often the reason for low testosterone, or the other way around. More research studies show that testosterone replacement with Tribulus Terrestris may boost testosterone naturally and improve obesity and diabetes in men with low testosterone.



“Tribulus terrestris is the name of a noxious weed that grows prevalently throughout most of the United States. You can now find tribulus terrestris in the form of a supplement on the counter of most health and fitness markets. The supplement is a fusion of extracts from various components found within the tribulus terrestris plant.People have also taken tribulus terrestris to treat low testosterone levels in serious illnesses such as obesity and diabetes.” – Dr. Eugene J. Barrett, M.D.



Choice Nutrition Supplements , a dedicated US based company that has sprung up and produced a safe and high quality Tribulus Terrestris is FDA registered and GMP approved. It can help correct diminished testosterone levels in obese and diabetes clients.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com