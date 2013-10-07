Tribulus Terrestris Improves Women's Sexual and Reproductive Health

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Tribulus Terrestris does not only address men’s issues – it addresses women’s issues on sexual and reproductive health as well. Tribulus Terrestris is found to increase testosterone levels not only among men but also among women. Because of this, women taking Tribulus Terrestris also boost their sexual drive and reproductive health without becoming “masculine”.



A study conducted by the University of Chicago found that 43% of women do not have a sex drive at all, while 51% of women experience pain during sexual intercourse. Another study showed that 66% of the women surveyed in the study said that sex was more emotionally satisfying at 60 than it was at 40. However, hormonal changes brought about by factors such as stress and age prevent women from having a satisfying sex life. Women should not be hesitant to take natural supplements such as Tribulus Terrestris that boost their libido, or sexual drive



Furthermore, Tribulus Terrestris also promotes women’s reproductive health. It is proven that the natural supplement boosts fertility among women. Additionally, it has been shown to help relieve women of symptoms that are associated with menopause, such as hot flashes, sweating, depression, anxiety, and even insomnia.



It should be noted that even though Tribulus Terrestris increases the testosterone levels in the body, they are not high enough to make women develop masculine features. On the other hand, what it does is help women lose body fat and weight faster while build lean muscle. This is one reason why female athletes also take Tribulus Terrestris.



Tribulus Terrestris is a plant species, but it is made available as a dietary supplement in capsule form. Tribulus Terrestris by Choice Nutrition Supplements helps men and women alike in improving their sexual and reproductive health and overall wellness.



“The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels of testosterone by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com