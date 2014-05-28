Tribulus Terrestris Introduced by Recent Study on Aging as a Potent Aphrodisiac for Aging Men

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- According to the US National Census, a lot more males were diagnosed with low testosterone level this year in comparison to the past decade. As men grow older, the ability to still sustain and have enough libido for sex becomes an issue. Furthermore, increased diagnosis of low testosterone is driven by an aging population, less stigma, and more accurate tests. Common complains of aging men on their doctors include feeling tired easily, growing weak, and not being able to sustain sex with their partners – all common sings of a drop in testosterone.



Testosterone is an important hormone in the human body. It’s responsible for the formation of hair on a man’s chest. It’s the strength behind sex drive. In adulthood, it sustains a man’s interest and drive for sex. In short, it’s what defines a man, a man physically.



By the time they hit the age of 30, men start to encounter a gradual decline in testosterone. A decrease in sex drive sometimes goes with the drop in testosterone, leading many men to think that their loss of interest in sex is merely due to getting older.



Tribulus Terrestris, also known as a puncture vein, is an herb that has been consumed in the field of traditional medicine of India, China and other parts of Asia since time in memorial. It has been developed nowadays into a supplement that may restore the body’s testosterone levels naturally. This may result to heightened sexual urge of an aging man.



Tribulus is most often used for problems associated with low libido. In the past decade, it has earned its name in increasing the sexual drive of men. A recent study conducted by Ray Sahelian concludes that Tribulus enhances the levels of testosterone by increasing the estrogen levels, DHEA, and luteinizing hormone (LA). Recently, an undergraduate study in the Florida State University about “The Effects of Tribulus Terrestris to the Testosterone Levels of Ageing Men” found out that a weeks-worth of testosterone boosting supplements like Tribulus Terrestris supplements yielded a significant difference on the levels of the male sex hormone testosterone, and luteinizing hormone in comparison to people who did not take Tribulus. Thus, this study found that Tribulus helped improve sexual behaviors and can potentially cure the problem in libido of men.



A US based company named Choice Nutrition Supplements uncovered and manufactured a safe and high quality Tribulus Terrestris that is certified by the GMP and FDA. It can potentially increase one’s libido even with ageing.



“The levels of testosterone tend to diminish with age. This leads to several problems related to strength and mood, however the most alarming risk associated with this is the decrease in libido. The herb Tribulus Terrestris may increase the levels of testosterone. This is a breakthrough since it may be able to solve the problem in the decrease of libido” - Ray Sahelian, M.D.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com