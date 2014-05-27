Tribulus Terrestris Is the Leading Natural Testosterone Booster in the Health and Fitness Market

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Tribulus Terrestris is considered as the leading natural testosterone-booster in the health and fitness market today. Extracted from a plant from which its name is derived, it may raise testosterone levels naturally without side effects.



Low testosterone levels may be brought about various factors, including age and lifestyle. As one ages, their levels of the hormone diminish, although their lifestyle may cause this decline to happen much earlier in their life. When one has low testosterone levels, their sex drive and energy levels are negatively affected. They are also more likely to experience unhealthy weight gain, depression, and irritability. As such, more and more people are choosing to address the condition, and many of them do this by taking Tribulus Terrestris.



The dietary supplement is believed to boost testosterone naturally, which is primarily due to its high protodioscin content. Protodioscin is a steroidal saponin that helps regulate luteinizing hormones (LH). Testosterone is produced in the testes in males and ovaries and females, and the luteinizing hormones stimulate them so they may produce more testosterone. Consequently, one may experience improved libido and energy levels when they take the supplement.



There is a wide range of Tribulus Terrestris products available in the health and fitness market, although not all of them are created the same. One product that consumers can safely take is Choice Nutrition Supplements Tribulus Terrestris 1000 Mg . Containing 80% protodioscin, it is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility. It may be an ideal alternative to artificial steroids, which may have physical and psychological side-effects.



Athletes, individuals experiencing the effects of menopause and adropause, and those who have sexual dysfunctions may highly benefit from taking Tribulus Terrestris. However, although it is considered natural, they are still advised to consult their health care providers first before taking the testosterone-boosting supplement.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. . . . The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com