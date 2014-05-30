Tribulus Terrestris May Be One of the Most Efficient Natural Testosterone Boosters in the Health and Fitness Market Today

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Tribulus Terrestris, a plant also known as puncture vine, has been introduced to the health and fitness market as a dietary supplement. High in protodioscin, it is believed to be one of the most efficient testosterone boosters in the health and market today.



Testosterone is a hormone produced by testicles in men and ovaries in women. While its levels peak during adolescence and early adulthood, they tend to decline after the age of thirty. However, factors such as stress and bad diet may contribute to the decline of the levels of the hormone. As such, a lot of men experience low testosterone levels much earlier in life. Low testosterone levels have negative health implications, including decreased muscle mass and strength, low energy levels, and low sex drive. Thus, addressing the condition with the help of a natural testosterone booster cannot be overstated.



Tribulus Terrestris is considered an efficient testosterone-boosting supplement because it is high in protodioscin. Protodioscin is a steroidal saponin that helps trigger the release of luteinizing hormones. The luteinizing hormones then stimulate the testicles in men and ovaries in women to produce testosterone. As such, the supplement is especially beneficial for those experiencing the effects of low testosterone levels such as low sex drive and low energy levels.



Moreover, athletes may be among those who will greatly benefit from taking Tribulus Terrestris. Some athletes may resort to using synthetic anabolic steroids to help build their muscles and improve their performance. However, they may have physical and psychological effects, including kidney damage, high blood pressure, and depression. The supplement, on the other hand, may help athletes improve their stamina and performance without side-effects. Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Tribulus Terrestris 1000 Mg is one supplement that individuals aiming to increase the levels of their testosterone can use. Made in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, it is of high quality and safe to use.



As with any supplement, consumers should seek the advice of their health care providers first before taking the testosterone-boosting supplement, especially if they are below eighteen years old, pregnant, or have known medical conditions.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. . . . The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com