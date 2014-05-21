Tribulus Terrestris May Be the Answer to Consumers' Question on How to Raise Testosterone Naturally

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Because of the importance of having sufficient testosterone levels in the body, more and more consumers are looking for ways on how to raise testosterone naturally. And, Tribulus Terrestris may be able to help them with that.



Testosterone, a hormone produced by the testicles in men and ovaries in men, has various functions. These include muscle growth, increased bone density, and maintenance of sexual drive and function. One’s levels of the hormone in their body are commonly affected by their age and lifestyle. After forty, one may experience a decline in their testosterone levels, which may have health implication. Low testosterone levels are associated with fatigue, decreased muscle mass and strength, low sex drive, and depression, among others. As such, a dietary supplement such as Tribulus Terrestris may be highly beneficial for individuals with low testosterone levels.



Tribulus Terrestris is extracted from a plant from which its name is derived. Its active ingredient is protodioscin, which is a steroidal saponin known to regulate the levels of luteinizing hormones (LH). This is very important as luteinizing hormones signal the testicles or the ovaries to produce testosterone. Moreover, that the supplement may raise testosterone levels naturally makes it beneficial for athletes as well. By taking the supplement, athletes may experience an increase in their muscle mass and stamina, which may then translate to improved performance. Since the supplement is considered natural, it is believed to be free of side-effects. This is in contrast to the use of synthetic anabolic steroids, which have known physical and psychological side-effects, such as kidney damage, high blood pressure, irritability, and depression.



Moreover, one Tribulus Terrestris supplement that consumers can make use of is Choice Nutrition Supplements Tribulus Terrestris 1000 Mg . Consumers are assured of its quality and safety as it is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA approved facility. Consumers are advised to consult their health care providers before using the supplement, especially if they have known medical conditions.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. . . . The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements:

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com