Tribulus Terrestris Reduces the Symptoms of Andropause

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Tribulus Terrestris helps reduce the symptoms of andropause, a condition characterized by declining levels of testosterone in men.



As men age, their testosterone levels tend to decrease. This condition is referred to as andropause, or male menopause, although many medical experts prefer to use the former. On average, men’s testosterone levels start to decline at 30, and while the decline takes place gradually, men experience some physical and emotional changes. They may experience low sex drive, decrease in their muscle mass and body fat, insomnia, and depression, affecting their overall wellness. All of these symptoms can be prevented, or reduced, with the help of Tribulus Terrestris .



Tribulus Terrestris is a supplement that naturally elevates the levels of testosterone in the body, and is exactly the reason why andropausal men can significantly benefit from it. Men who take appropriate dosages of this supplement will experience an energy boost, preventing obesity or helping with routine exercise. In addition, they will experience a boost in their sex drive and improvement in their mood, helping them overcome depression.



The recommended dosage of Tribulus Terrestris is 1000 mg per day. However, those who have known medical conditions should consult their health care providers first before taking the supplement.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. . . . The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



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