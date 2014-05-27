Tribulus Terrestris Supplement Recommended by Psychologists as the Best Pill to Reverse Depression Caused by Low Testosterone in Older Men

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- A study recently published by Dr. Zang D, an expert in Chinese Traditional Medicine in the US National Library of Medicine shows that depleted number of testosterone in the human body can cause older men to develop clinical depression.



Age had become a significant factor for male’s testosterone hormone to decrease and is more prevalent in elderly men. The said research on “The Effects of Tribulus Terrestris Saponins on The Behavior of Elderly Men Aged 50 Above” indicated that approximately 30% of men aging above 55 years old suffered from decreased amount of testosterone. This decreased level of the hormone is the cause of leading signs of body weakness, diminished desire for sex, and irritability. On the other hand, these symptoms lead further to depression and discontentment. Thus, the connection between both medical conditions has been established. As a result, Tribulus Terrestris supplements were developed to fix these complications.



Low levels of testosterone hormone can also generate signs of mood disorders like anorexia, depleted libido, and feelings of being tired. These symptoms can disturb the mood of any individual. In addition, decreased level of testosterone can precisely affect the chemistry inside the brain – more specifically the levels of serotonin. Older people suffering from depression have decreased serotonin levels. Elderly men are more susceptible to these effects because their serotonin receptors are already depleted by means of normal aging.



Testosterone is a carrier of information for the body. It is connected with various body functions and operations. Its concentration starts to decline by the age of 30 and above. Therefore, physicians acknowledge the importance of early prevention and treatment. Its treatment includes the intake of tribulus terrestris testosterone boosting supplements. It is a pill recognized by naturopathic doctors to naturally help increase the testosterone levels in the human body. Tribulus is a potent healing plant that potentially boosts the level of testosterone in the body and all things connected with it. Hence, it may be able to combat the effects of depression on older men.



Choice nutrition supplements Tribulus terrestris is one of the robust products of Choice Nutrition, a company based exclusively in US. It aims to distribute a safe and effective Tribulus terrestris that can help improve the testosterone production in a human body. The company produces quality output, certified by GMP and is registered in FDA.



“Low testosterone levels chiefly caused clinical depression problems in 3 out of 10 elderly men. Testosterone is essential in the prevention of complications such as mood swings, irritability, and decreased libido for sex. However, a dose of Tribulus Terrestris supplement in the span of six weeks yielded positive results on the situation of the elderly. Tribulus Terrestris significantly increased the testosterone levels on the respondents over the span of the clinical trial.” – Dr. Zang D, Traditional Chinese Medicine Doctor



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